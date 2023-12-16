Saturday's contest between the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) and the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 76-70 based on our computer prediction, with Northwestern taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, DePaul projects to cover the 9.5-point spread in its matchup against Northwestern. The over/under is currently listed at 141.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: Northwestern -9.5

Northwestern -9.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Northwestern -500, DePaul +340

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, DePaul 70

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Northwestern

Pick ATS: DePaul (+9.5)



DePaul (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Northwestern has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while DePaul is 2-6-0. The Wildcats are 5-4-0 and the Blue Demons are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score 146.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have been outscored by 7.6 points per game (posting 71 points per game, 267th in college basketball, while allowing 78.6 per contest, 327th in college basketball) and have a -68 scoring differential.

DePaul comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. It records 31.2 rebounds per game (347th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.

DePaul knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 38.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36%.

DePaul has committed 2.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14 (320th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (260th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.