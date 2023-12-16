The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) hit the court against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

DePaul Stats Insights

  • DePaul has compiled a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 359th.
  • The Blue Demons put up an average of 71 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 66.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • DePaul has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Demons allowed 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (77.4).
  • Beyond the arc, DePaul drained fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena

