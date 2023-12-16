The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) hit the court against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

DePaul has compiled a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 359th.

The Blue Demons put up an average of 71 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 66.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

DePaul has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.

In 2022-23, the Blue Demons allowed 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (77.4).

Beyond the arc, DePaul drained fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.

