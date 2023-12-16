How to Watch DePaul vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) hit the court against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights
- DePaul has compiled a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 359th.
- The Blue Demons put up an average of 71 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 66.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- DePaul has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Blue Demons allowed 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (77.4).
- Beyond the arc, DePaul drained fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|L 99-80
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
