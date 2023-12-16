The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

DePaul vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -9.5 141.5

Blue Demons Betting Records & Stats

DePaul's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 141.5 points in six of eight outings.

DePaul's average game total this season has been 149.6, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

DePaul has covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.

DePaul has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This season, the Blue Demons have been at least a +340 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

DePaul has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

DePaul vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 4 44.4% 75.6 146.6 66.9 145.5 134.2 DePaul 6 75% 71 146.6 78.6 145.5 147.4

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

The Blue Demons put up just 4.1 more points per game (71) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (66.9).

DePaul has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 2-5 overall record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

DePaul vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 4-5-0 3-3 5-4-0 DePaul 2-6-0 0-2 4-4-0

DePaul vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern DePaul 13-5 Home Record 7-8 7-4 Away Record 2-12 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

