Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Douglas County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kansas - Shiloh - Oakland High School at Tuscola High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Tuscola, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcola High School at Arthur Christian School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Arthur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.