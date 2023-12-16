Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in DuPage County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peotone High School at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naperville North High School at East Aurora High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Charles North High School at Glenbard West High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield East High School at Hinsdale South High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Darien, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Park High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IC Catholic Prep at York High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naperville Central High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
