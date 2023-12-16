Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Effingham County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Effingham County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Effingham County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbia High School at Teutopolis High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Greenville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
