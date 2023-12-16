Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hancock County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Hancock County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Hancock County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeastern High School at Monmouth-Roseville High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Monmouth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
