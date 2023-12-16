Will Illinois be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Illinois' complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Illinois ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 1-0 16 16 43

Illinois' best wins

Illinois beat the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls, 98-89, on December 5, in its best win of the season. In the victory against Florida Atlantic, Marcus Domask recorded a team-leading 33 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. contributed 33 points.

Next best wins

64-53 at home over Oakland (No. 62/RPI) on November 10

76-58 on the road over Rutgers (No. 98/RPI) on December 2

74-57 at home over Colgate (No. 109/RPI) on December 17

88-60 at home over Southern (No. 128/RPI) on November 19

84-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 282/RPI) on November 24

Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Illinois has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Fighting Illini have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Illinois is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Illinois has the 59th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Fighting Illini's upcoming schedule, they have 14 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 21 contests against teams above .500.

When it comes to Illinois' upcoming schedule, it has 22 games left, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Illinois' next game

Matchup: Missouri Tigers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Missouri Tigers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

