Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Johnson County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Johnson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vienna High School at Johnston City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Johnston City, IL
- Conference: Black Diamond
- How to Stream: Watch Here
