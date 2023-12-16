Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Kendall County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincoln-Way East High School at Yorkville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.