Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Knox County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Annawan High School at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
