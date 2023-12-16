Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakes High School at North Chicago High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hersey High School at Lake Zurich High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joliet West High School at Warren Township High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Gurnee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mundelein High School at Libertyville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Libertyville, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deerfield High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Highland Park, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ida Crown Jewish Academy at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- Conference: Chicago Prep
- How to Stream: Watch Here
