Lake County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lakes High School at North Chicago High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16

2:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Northern Lake County

Northern Lake County How to Stream: Watch Here

Hersey High School at Lake Zurich High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16

3:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Lake Zurich, IL

Lake Zurich, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Joliet West High School at Warren Township High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 16

5:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Gurnee, IL

Gurnee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mundelein High School at Libertyville High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 16

5:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Libertyville, IL

Libertyville, IL Conference: North Suburban

North Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Deerfield High School at Highland Park High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16

6:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Highland Park, IL

Highland Park, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Ida Crown Jewish Academy at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School