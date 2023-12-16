Will Loyola Chicago be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Loyola Chicago's full tournament resume.

How Loyola Chicago ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 146

Loyola Chicago's best wins

When Loyola Chicago beat the Harvard Crimson, the No. 63 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 75-53 on December 2, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. Braden Norris was the top scorer in the signature victory over Harvard, putting up 20 points with seven rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

71-68 over Boston College (No. 76/RPI) on November 23

73-70 at home over New Orleans (No. 310/RPI) on November 18

62-53 at home over Chicago State (No. 312/RPI) on November 28

89-65 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 337/RPI) on November 11

Loyola Chicago's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Ramblers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Loyola Chicago is playing the 71st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Ramblers' upcoming schedule includes four games against teams with worse records and 16 games versus teams with records above .500.

Of Loyola's 20 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Loyola Chicago's next game

Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

