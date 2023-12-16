The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) face the South Florida Bulls (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

The Ramblers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Loyola Chicago has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Ramblers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 133rd.

The 75.6 points per game the Ramblers score are 5.5 more points than the Bulls allow (70.1).

Loyola Chicago is 5-1 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Loyola Chicago scored 5.3 more points per game (71.1) than it did away from home (65.8).

In 2022-23, the Ramblers surrendered 71.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.8.

At home, Loyola Chicago drained 0.4 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than away from home (6.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule