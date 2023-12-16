How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) face the South Florida Bulls (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- Florida Atlantic vs Saint Bonaventure (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Loyola (MD) vs George Mason (6:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Cincinnati vs Dayton (7:00 PM ET | December 16)
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- The Ramblers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Loyola Chicago has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Ramblers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 133rd.
- The 75.6 points per game the Ramblers score are 5.5 more points than the Bulls allow (70.1).
- Loyola Chicago is 5-1 when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Loyola Chicago scored 5.3 more points per game (71.1) than it did away from home (65.8).
- In 2022-23, the Ramblers surrendered 71.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.8.
- At home, Loyola Chicago drained 0.4 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than away from home (6.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Harvard
|W 75-53
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 88-77
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/9/2023
|Goshen
|W 115-64
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/16/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/19/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/30/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.