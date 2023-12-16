The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) face the South Florida Bulls (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

  • The Ramblers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • Loyola Chicago has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Ramblers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 133rd.
  • The 75.6 points per game the Ramblers score are 5.5 more points than the Bulls allow (70.1).
  • Loyola Chicago is 5-1 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Loyola Chicago scored 5.3 more points per game (71.1) than it did away from home (65.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Ramblers surrendered 71.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.8.
  • At home, Loyola Chicago drained 0.4 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than away from home (6.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Harvard W 75-53 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/5/2023 @ Tulsa L 88-77 Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/9/2023 Goshen W 115-64 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/16/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
12/19/2023 Charleston Southern - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/30/2023 Central Michigan - Joseph J. Gentile Center

