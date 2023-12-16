Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The South Florida Bulls (4-4) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago matchup.
Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|Loyola Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-1.5)
|143.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-1.5)
|142.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- Loyola Chicago has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Ramblers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- South Florida has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- Bulls games have gone over the point total just twice this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.