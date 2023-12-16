The South Florida Bulls (4-4) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Loyola Chicago Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-1.5) 143.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-1.5) 142.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Betting Trends

Loyola Chicago has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Ramblers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

South Florida has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Bulls games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.