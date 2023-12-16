The South Florida Bulls (2-4) play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Game Information

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Selton Miguel: 12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Reid: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Chris Youngblood: 12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kasean Pryor: 5.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jose Placer: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

South Florida Players to Watch

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Stat Comparison

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG Loyola Chicago AVG Loyola Chicago Rank 293rd 68.5 Points Scored 70.5 263rd 108th 67.2 Points Allowed 68.0 120th 201st 32.8 Rebounds 32.5 217th 86th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 6.4 334th 327th 5.3 3pt Made 8.1 120th 178th 13.3 Assists 15.8 68th 104th 10.8 Turnovers 12.6 227th

