Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (2-4) play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Selton Miguel: 12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Reid: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kasean Pryor: 5.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jose Placer: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Florida Players to Watch
Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Stat Comparison
|South Florida Rank
|South Florida AVG
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|293rd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|70.5
|263rd
|108th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|68.0
|120th
|201st
|32.8
|Rebounds
|32.5
|217th
|86th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|334th
|327th
|5.3
|3pt Made
|8.1
|120th
|178th
|13.3
|Assists
|15.8
|68th
|104th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.6
|227th
