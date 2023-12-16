The South Florida Bulls (4-4) are favored by 1.5 points against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 143.5 in the matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Florida -1.5 143.5

Ramblers Betting Records & Stats

Loyola Chicago has played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 143.5 points.

The average over/under for Loyola Chicago's outings this season is 145.2, 1.7 more points than this game's point total.

Loyola Chicago are 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Loyola Chicago was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Ramblers have entered three games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Loyola Chicago has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 4 50% 75.4 151 70.1 139.7 148.3 Loyola Chicago 3 37.5% 75.6 151 69.6 139.7 143.8

Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends

The Ramblers score an average of 75.6 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 70.1 the Bulls give up to opponents.

Loyola Chicago has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 4-4-0 3-2 2-6-0 Loyola Chicago 2-6-0 0-2 3-5-0

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida Loyola Chicago 9-9 Home Record 6-8 4-7 Away Record 3-8 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

