In Macon County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Taylorville High School at St. Teresa Catholic High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 16

2:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Decatur, IL

Decatur, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eisenhower High School - Decatur at Kankakee High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 16

4:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Kankakee, IL

Kankakee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

MacArthur High School at University High School - Normal