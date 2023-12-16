Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Macoupin County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin High School Co-Op - South County at Carlinville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Carlinville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern High School at Lincolnwood High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Raymond, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
