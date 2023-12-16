We have high school basketball competition in McHenry County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Woodstock High School at Belvidere High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 16

1:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Belvidere, IL

Belvidere, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodstock North High School at Dixon High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16

2:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Dixon, IL

Dixon, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Larkin High School at Prairie Ridge High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16

2:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnsburg High School at Kaneland High School