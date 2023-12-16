Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in McLean County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gardner-South Wilmington High School at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 12:55 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Colfax, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
MacArthur High School at University High School - Normal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naperville Central High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
