Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Montgomery County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southwestern High School at Lincolnwood High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 16
  • Location: Raymond, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.