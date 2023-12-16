Nikola Vucevic and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be hitting the court versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 14, Vucevic posted 24 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 124-116 win versus the Heat.

With prop bets in place for Vucevic, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 16.7 16.3 Rebounds 11.5 10.6 10.8 Assists 3.5 3.5 4.4 PRA -- 30.8 31.5 PR -- 27.3 27.1 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.0



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Vucevic has made 7.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 17.6% of his team's total makes.

Vucevic is averaging 3.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Vucevic's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the fourth-most possessions per game with 99.7.

Defensively, the Heat are ninth in the NBA, giving up 111.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 26.7 per game, 17th in the NBA.

The Heat are the 21st-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 36 24 12 7 2 0 2 11/20/2023 32 18 8 2 0 0 0 11/18/2023 33 15 8 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.