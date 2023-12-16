Nikola Vucevic NBA Player Preview vs. the Heat - December 16
Nikola Vucevic and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be hitting the court versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
With prop bets in place for Vucevic, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|19.5
|16.7
|16.3
|Rebounds
|11.5
|10.6
|10.8
|Assists
|3.5
|3.5
|4.4
|PRA
|--
|30.8
|31.5
|PR
|--
|27.3
|27.1
|3PM
|1.5
|1.0
|1.0
Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Vucevic has made 7.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 17.6% of his team's total makes.
- Vucevic is averaging 3.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Vucevic's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the fourth-most possessions per game with 99.7.
- Defensively, the Heat are ninth in the NBA, giving up 111.8 points per game.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.1 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 26.7 per game, 17th in the NBA.
- The Heat are the 21st-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Nikola Vucevic vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/14/2023
|36
|24
|12
|7
|2
|0
|2
|11/20/2023
|32
|18
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11/18/2023
|33
|15
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
