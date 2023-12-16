If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Northern Illinois and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Northern Illinois ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-4 0-0 NR NR 50

Northern Illinois' best wins

Northern Illinois captured its signature win of the season on November 11, when it claimed a 91-78 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to the RPI. David Coit was the top scorer in the signature victory over Appalachian State, recording 27 points with five rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

70-64 on the road over Georgia State (No. 188/RPI) on November 17

89-79 on the road over DePaul (No. 205/RPI) on November 25

98-93 over Little Rock (No. 280/RPI) on November 18

Northern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Northern Illinois is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Huskies have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, Northern Illinois has two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Northern Illinois has the 47th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Huskies' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

NIU has 21 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Northern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Calumet Crimson Wave

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Calumet Crimson Wave Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 8:30 PM ET Location: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

