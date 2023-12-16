Saturday's contest at Wintrust Arena has the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) taking on the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a 76-70 victory for Northwestern, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, DePaul is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 9.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 141.5 total.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: Northwestern -9.5

Northwestern -9.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Northwestern -500, DePaul +340

Northwestern vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, DePaul 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. DePaul

Pick ATS: DePaul (+9.5)



DePaul (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Northwestern has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while DePaul is 2-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 5-4-0 and the Blue Demons are 4-4-0. The two teams combine to score 146.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game (scoring 75.6 points per game to rank 168th in college basketball while giving up 66.9 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball) and have a +78 scoring differential overall.

Northwestern records 30.4 rebounds per game (351st in college basketball) while conceding 33 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.6 boards per game.

Northwestern knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 36.6% from deep while its opponents hit 35.1% from long range.

The Wildcats rank 48th in college basketball with 102.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 222nd in college basketball defensively with 90.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Northwestern wins the turnover battle by 6.7 per game, committing eight (fourth in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.7.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a -68 scoring differential, falling short by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 71 points per game, 267th in college basketball, and are giving up 78.6 per outing to rank 327th in college basketball.

DePaul averages 31.2 rebounds per game (347th in college basketball) while conceding 36 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.8 boards per game.

DePaul knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball) at a 38.5% rate (36th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make, shooting 36% from deep.

DePaul has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 14 per game (320th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (260th in college basketball).

