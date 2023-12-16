Saturday's game between the No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) and DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) going head-to-head at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 76-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wildcats, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northwestern vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, DePaul 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-5.6)

Northwestern (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

DePaul's record against the spread this season is 2-6-0, and Northwestern's is 4-5-0. A total of four out of the Blue Demons' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 75.6 points per game, 164th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.9 per outing to rank 88th in college basketball.

Northwestern loses the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It collects 30.4 rebounds per game, 351st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.

Northwestern hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball) at a 36.6% rate (69th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Northwestern has won the turnover battle by 6.7 per game, committing eight (fourth in college basketball) while forcing 14.7 (48th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.