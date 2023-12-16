The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) hit the court against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Northwestern has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 347th.

The Wildcats average 75.6 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 78.6 the Blue Demons give up.

Northwestern is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern scored 68.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it played better offensively, averaging 69.5 points per contest.

The Wildcats allowed 60.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Northwestern averaged 0.3 more threes per game (8.1) than when playing on the road (7.8). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to away from home (34.1%).

