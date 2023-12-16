The DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) battle the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

In games Northwestern shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 347th.

The Wildcats put up just three fewer points per game (75.6) than the Blue Demons allow (78.6).

Northwestern has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Northwestern was worse in home games last year, scoring 68.2 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game on the road.

Defensively the Wildcats were better at home last year, surrendering 60.3 points per game, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.

When it comes to total threes made, Northwestern performed better at home last year, making 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.4% three-point percentage at home and a 34.1% mark away from home.

