How to Watch Northwestern vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) battle the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- In games Northwestern shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 347th.
- The Wildcats put up just three fewer points per game (75.6) than the Blue Demons allow (78.6).
- Northwestern has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Northwestern was worse in home games last year, scoring 68.2 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Wildcats were better at home last year, surrendering 60.3 points per game, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to total threes made, Northwestern performed better at home last year, making 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.4% three-point percentage at home and a 34.1% mark away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|W 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 91-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Chicago State
|L 75-73
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.