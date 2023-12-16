The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) battle the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

In games Northwestern shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 347th.

The Wildcats average 75.6 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 78.6 the Blue Demons allow.

Northwestern has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 78.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Northwestern scored 1.3 fewer points per game (68.2) than in away games (69.5).

The Wildcats gave up 60.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.4 in road games.

Northwestern drained 8.1 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged in away games (7.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.4% in home games and 34.1% in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule