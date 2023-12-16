The Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. DePaul matchup.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Northwestern has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.

DePaul has won just two games against the spread this year.

In the Blue Demons' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Sportsbooks rate Northwestern much higher (54th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (78th).

The Wildcats' national championship odds are the same now (+20000) compared to the beginning of the season (+20000).

Northwestern's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.