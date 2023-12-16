Northwestern vs. DePaul: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) square off against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. DePaul matchup in this article.
Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Northwestern vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northwestern Moneyline
|DePaul Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northwestern (-9.5)
|141.5
|-500
|+340
|FanDuel
|Northwestern (-9.5)
|142.5
|-490
|+365
Northwestern vs. DePaul Betting Trends
- Northwestern is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- Wildcats games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.
- DePaul has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this year.
- So far this year, four out of the Blue Demons' eight games with an over/under have hit the over.
Northwestern Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Northwestern is 54th in the country. It is way below that, 78th, according to computer rankings.
- The Wildcats were +20000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
