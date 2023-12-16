The Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) square off against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. DePaul matchup in this article.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Northwestern vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline DePaul Moneyline
BetMGM Northwestern (-9.5) 141.5 -500 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Northwestern (-9.5) 142.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern vs. DePaul Betting Trends

  • Northwestern is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
  • Wildcats games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.
  • DePaul has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this year.
  • So far this year, four out of the Blue Demons' eight games with an over/under have hit the over.

Northwestern Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Northwestern is 54th in the country. It is way below that, 78th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Wildcats were +20000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
  • The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

