The Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) square off against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. DePaul matchup in this article.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Northwestern vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Northwestern is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.

DePaul has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this year.

So far this year, four out of the Blue Demons' eight games with an over/under have hit the over.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Northwestern is 54th in the country. It is way below that, 78th, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats were +20000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

