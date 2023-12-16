The Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) take on the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northwestern vs. DePaul matchup.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Northwestern vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Northwestern has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

A total of five out of the Wildcats' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

DePaul has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.

Blue Demons games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this year.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Northwestern is 54th in the country. It is far below that, 78th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Wildcats currently have the same odds, going from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +20000.

The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

