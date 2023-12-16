The Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) take on the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northwestern vs. DePaul matchup.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline DePaul Moneyline
BetMGM Northwestern (-10.5) 141.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Northwestern (-10.5) 140.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern vs. DePaul Betting Trends

  • Northwestern has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • A total of five out of the Wildcats' nine games this season have gone over the point total.
  • DePaul has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.
  • Blue Demons games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this year.

Northwestern Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Northwestern is 54th in the country. It is far below that, 78th, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Wildcats currently have the same odds, going from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +20000.
  • The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

