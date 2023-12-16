Northwestern vs. DePaul December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) meet the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 1.
Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Chico Carter Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Elijah Fisher: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Murphy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
DePaul Players to Watch
Northwestern vs. DePaul Stat Comparison
|DePaul Rank
|DePaul AVG
|Northwestern AVG
|Northwestern Rank
|247th
|71.4
|Points Scored
|73.7
|212th
|322nd
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|103rd
|344th
|27.7
|Rebounds
|27.7
|344th
|345th
|6
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|265th
|190th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7
|220th
|112th
|14.6
|Assists
|15.4
|76th
|303rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|7.4
|1st
