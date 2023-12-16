Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ogle County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Ogle County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Ogle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hannibal High School at Illini West High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Carthage, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Rochelle Township High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Rochelle, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
