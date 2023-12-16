Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Piatt County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Monticello High School at Greenview High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 16

5:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Greenville, IL

Greenville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Monticello High School at Greenville High School