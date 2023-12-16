2024 NCAA Bracketology: Southern Illinois March Madness Resume | December 18
When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Southern Illinois be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How Southern Illinois ranks
|Record
|MVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-4
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|77
Southern Illinois' best wins
Against the Saint Louis Billikens on December 2, Southern Illinois registered its signature win of the season, which was a 101-62 home victory. Xavier Johnson, as the leading point-getter in the win over Saint Louis, compiled 32 points, while Clarence Rupert was second on the team with 13.
Next best wins
- 91-68 at home over Queens (No. 241/RPI) on November 10
- 70-68 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 291/RPI) on December 5
- 81-54 over New Mexico State (No. 296/RPI) on November 22
- 71-55 at home over Chicago State (No. 312/RPI) on November 16
Southern Illinois' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Southern Illinois faces the 105th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Salukis' upcoming schedule features eight games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records above .500.
- Of SIU's 21 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Southern Illinois' next game
- Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis vs. North Dakota State Bison
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
