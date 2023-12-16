How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (7-3) take on the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Salukis' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Shockers have given up to their opponents (38.8%).
- This season, Southern Illinois has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
- The Shockers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis rank 326th.
- The Salukis score an average of 77.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 71 the Shockers allow.
- Southern Illinois has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 71 points.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Illinois scored more points at home (70.2 per game) than on the road (64.1) last season.
- The Salukis gave up fewer points at home (57.9 per game) than on the road (66) last season.
- At home, Southern Illinois sunk 8.4 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.6). Southern Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.8%) than away (32%).
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 101-62
|Banterra Center
|12/5/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 70-68
|Banterra Center
|12/12/2023
|Austin Peay
|L 70-68
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/19/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/22/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Banterra Center
