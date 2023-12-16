The Wichita State Shockers (7-3) take on the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

The Salukis' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Shockers have given up to their opponents (38.8%).

This season, Southern Illinois has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Shockers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis rank 326th.

The Salukis score an average of 77.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 71 the Shockers allow.

Southern Illinois has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 71 points.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois scored more points at home (70.2 per game) than on the road (64.1) last season.

The Salukis gave up fewer points at home (57.9 per game) than on the road (66) last season.

At home, Southern Illinois sunk 8.4 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.6). Southern Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.8%) than away (32%).

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule