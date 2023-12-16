The Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) will meet the UIC Flames (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Western Michigan Game Information

UIC Players to Watch

  • Toby Okani: 12.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Christian Jones: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Filip: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Steven Clay: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Michigan Players to Watch

UIC vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison

UIC Rank UIC AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank
199th 74.4 Points Scored 64.6 335th
27th 62.6 Points Allowed 70.1 161st
177th 33.3 Rebounds 32.4 214th
252nd 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 124th
56th 9.1 3pt Made 8.0 125th
101st 14.8 Assists 11.7 277th
283rd 13.4 Turnovers 14.6 338th

