How to Watch UIC vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UIC Flames (6-4) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
UIC vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UIC Stats Insights
- The Flames make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- UIC is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Flames are the 169th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 239th.
- The Flames average 71.8 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 72.1 the Broncos allow.
- UIC has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.
UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UIC put up 68.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.4 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.1).
- The Flames allowed 68.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.5 on the road.
- When playing at home, UIC made 0.2 more threes per game (7.9) than on the road (7.7). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to on the road (33%).
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Illinois State
|L 69-64
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|W 55-49
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Green Bay
|L 70-68
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/16/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/21/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
