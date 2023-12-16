The UIC Flames (6-4) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

UIC vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

UIC Stats Insights

The Flames make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

UIC is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Flames are the 169th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 239th.

The Flames average 71.8 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 72.1 the Broncos allow.

UIC has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UIC put up 68.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.4 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.1).

The Flames allowed 68.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.5 on the road.

When playing at home, UIC made 0.2 more threes per game (7.9) than on the road (7.7). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to on the road (33%).

UIC Upcoming Schedule