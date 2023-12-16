The Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the UIC Flames (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

UIC vs. Western Michigan matchup.

UIC vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UIC Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM UIC (-11.5) 135.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UIC (-11.5) 135.5 -800 +520 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UIC vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

UIC has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.

In the Flames' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Western Michigan has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Broncos and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.

