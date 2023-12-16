Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Vermilion County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bethesda Christian School at Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School