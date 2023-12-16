Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Warren County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeastern High School at Monmouth-Roseville High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Monmouth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.