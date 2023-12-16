Will Western Illinois be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Western Illinois' complete tournament resume.

How Western Illinois ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 267

Western Illinois' best win

On November 17, Western Illinois picked up its signature win of the season, an 88-80 overtime victory over the Southern Jaguars, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 128) in the RPI rankings. James Dent Jr. delivered a team-leading 24 points with eight rebounds and three assists in the game against Southern.

Western Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 0-3

Based on the RPI, Western Illinois has two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Leathernecks have three losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Western Illinois is facing the 132nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Leathernecks have 10 games left against teams over .500. They have six upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

WIU has 20 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Western Illinois' next game

Matchup: Western Illinois Leathernecks vs. Eureka Red Devils

Western Illinois Leathernecks vs. Eureka Red Devils Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

