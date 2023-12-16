Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Will County Today - December 16
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Will County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peotone High School at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joliet West High School at Warren Township High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Gurnee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln-Way East High School at Yorkville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield East High School at Hinsdale South High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Darien, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
