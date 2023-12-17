Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big East teams will take the court across four games on Sunday's college basketball slate. That includes the Creighton Bluejays playing the Drake Bulldogs at Knapp Center.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Georgetown Hoyas
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|-
|Appalachian State Mountaineers at Marquette Golden Eagles
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FloHoops
|Creighton Bluejays at Drake Bulldogs
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alabama State Hornets at DePaul Blue Demons
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|-
