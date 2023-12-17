Big 12 Games Today: How to Watch Big 12 Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are upon us, with nine games involving teams from the Big 12 on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action, keep reading.
Big 12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|9:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights
|6:30 PM ET, Friday, December 22
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|North Carolina Tar Heels at West Virginia Mountaineers
|5:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas A&M Aggies at Oklahoma State Cowboys
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
|5:45 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners
|9:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Memphis Tigers at Iowa State Cyclones
|3:30 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN
|Texas Longhorns at Washington Huskies
|8:45 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ESPN
