The Northwestern Wildcats (3-5) meet the Bradley Braves (3-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bradley vs. Northwestern Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Bradley Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Players to Watch

Hailey Weaver: 12.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Melannie Daley: 11.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Caileigh Walsh: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Paige Mott: 7.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Caroline Lau: 7.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Players to Watch

Weaver: 12.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Daley: 11.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Walsh: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Mott: 7.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Lau: 7.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.