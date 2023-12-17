Best bets are available for when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) visit the New England Patriots (3-10) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

When is Chiefs vs. Patriots?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model projects the Chiefs to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (10.0 to 8).
  • The Chiefs have an 81.5% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Chiefs have won eight of the 13 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (61.5%).
  • Kansas City has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -440 or shorter and won every time.
  • The Patriots have been underdogs in nine games this season and won two (22.2%) of those contests.
  • New England has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +340.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Kansas City (-8)
    • The Chiefs are 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
    • In games this season when favored by 8 points or more, Kansas City are 3-1 against the spread.
    • The Patriots have covered the spread three times this year (3-10-0).
    • New England has yet to cover a spread when it is at least 8-point underdogs (0-1).

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (37.5)
    • Kansas City and New England combine to average 2.0 less points per game than the total of 37.5 set for this game (including the postseason).
    • The Chiefs and the Patriots have seen their opponents average a combined 0.9 more points per game than the over/under of 37.5 set in this matchup.
    • Chiefs games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (30.8%).
    • Patriots games have hit the over in four out of 13 opportunities (30.8%).

    Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    12 74.7 5

    Bailey Zappe Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    6 89.8 3 4.8 0

