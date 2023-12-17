According to our computer model, the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the New England Patriots when they play at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

Defensively, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by surrendering just 17.5 points per game. They rank 11th on offense (22.5 points per game). The Patriots have been struggling on offense, ranking fifth-worst with 291.4 total yards per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, surrendering 306.9 total yards per contest (eighth-ranked).

Chiefs vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-7.5) Toss Up (37) Chiefs 24, Patriots 13

Chiefs Betting Info

The Chiefs have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this game.

Kansas City has compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chiefs have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

In Kansas City's 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Chiefs games have had an average of 47.6 points this season, 10.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Patriots Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Patriots based on the moneyline is 24.4%.

New England has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover 10 times.

The Patriots have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

In 2023, four New England games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Patriots games is 40.4 points, 3.4 more than this game's over/under.

Chiefs vs. Patriots 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 22.5 17.5 23.7 15.9 21 19.5 New England 13 20.9 12.7 20.6 13.3 21.3

