How to Watch Chiefs vs. Patriots on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) go on the road to meet the New England Patriots (3-10) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Patriots
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: FOX
Chiefs Insights
- The Chiefs average just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Patriots give up (20.9).
- The Chiefs rack up 361.3 yards per game, 54.4 more yards than the 306.9 the Patriots allow per matchup.
- This season, Kansas City runs for 19.6 more yards per game (107.8) than New England allows per contest (88.2).
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 22 times, 10 more than the Patriots' takeaways (12).
Chiefs Away Performance
- The Chiefs score fewer points away from home (21 per game) than they do overall (22.5), and concede more (19.5 per game) than overall (17.5).
- The Chiefs pick up 350.7 yards per game on the road (10.6 fewer than overall), and give up 319.3 in road games (19.4 more than overall).
- The Chiefs pick up more rushing yards on the road (108.5 per game) than they do overall (107.8), and allow fewer in away games (109.5 per game) than overall (114.9).
- The Chiefs convert more third downs on the road (48.6%) than they do overall (47.2%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (42.1%) than overall (38.2%).
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|at Las Vegas
|W 31-17
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|at Green Bay
|L 27-19
|NBC
|12/10/2023
|Buffalo
|L 20-17
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at New England
|-
|FOX
|12/25/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Los Angeles
|-
|-
